A new game with deadly consequences

Twenty years or so ago a popular game show called "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" debuted on TV. There is a new game out there today called Who Wants to be a Mass Murderer, and it’s easy to play.

All a person has to do is be stupid, selfish and irresponsible. Ignore the recurring COVID-19 pandemic or, better still, dismiss it as a Chinese Communist plot.

Ignore the fact that virtually every physician on Earth regards the development of vaccines to prevent disease as one of the most important advances in medicine. Ignore the more than 600,000 Americans who have died from COVID and the millions of dead worldwide.

Ignore the fact that if you contract COVID and it doesn’t kill or disable you or cost you a lifetime of medical expenses, you can spread it to your grandparents and kill or disable them. Or your parents. Or your best friends. Or your neighbor. Or someone who has the misfortune of being exposed to you at the grocery store.

Yes, you too can be a mass murderer. Just be stupid, selfish and irresponsible. Just stay unvaccinated and unmasked.

DOUGLAS R. MILLER

Bryan