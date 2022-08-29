A musical tribute to Ukraine's people

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, together with the Consulate General of Ukraine, invites the community to "Ode to Joy, Honoring the Spirit of the Brave People of Ukraine." The performance at Rudder Auditorium is on September 25 at 5 p.m.

The images, videos and reports from Ukraine show us some of the worst parts of human nature. These stories can make us feel helpless in a world in which conflict between individuals, groups or countries feels like it is ever-increasing.

One place where I know conflict does not exist is in music. Music in its purest form truly can bring a community, a nation or the world together (think about the sense of community you feel when you "Saw 'Em Off" in Kyle Field with 102,000 people).

There is no doubt that you will feel a strong sense of community in Rudder Auditorium on the night of the concert.

During the performance, you will experience Ukrainian music from Ukrainian musicians in partnership with the BVSO. The music will come from individuals whose lives will be impacted forever and will be a powerful testimony of the brave spirit of the Ukrainian people.

To finish the evening, you will hear unquestionably one of the most incredible music pieces ever created, Beethoven's "Symphony No. 9." which would inspire even the most critical cynic. The piece serves as the anthem of Europe and will move you deeply.

Whether it is your first or hundredth time hearing the powerful words and universally recognized melody, it is undoubtedly a celebration of music and the human spirit.

Come and be inspired. We all need some music and community in our lives.

Ticket Information can be found at BVSO.org.

JOHN R. BOHNSACK

President of the BVSO