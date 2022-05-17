I encourage my fellow Brazos County Precinct 2 residents to vote for Chuck Konderla for Brazos County commissioner.

I have known Chuck for many years, both personally and professionally. I have the utmost respect for Chuck as he is a man of integrity and great character.

Chuck’s priorities of faith, family and friends are obvious in all that he does. Chuck is a compassionate leader and has the courage to do the right thing, even when faced with difficult circumstances.

Chuck served the city of Bryan as a dedicated councilmember. During his tenure, Chuck was a strong advocate for making Bryan a better place and he took great pride in his work.

Chuck has led the efforts in many community projects that not only provided benefits locally but to the entire regional community.

Chuck is a strong supporter of public safety, which I have experienced firsthand professionally. Chuck has, and continues, to provide support and resources for those who protect the residents of this community.

Never has there been a greater need more than now for true servant leadership. Chuck would serve every Brazos County resident well as a commissioner through his core values of faith, integrity and compassion.

Please join me in voting for Chuck Konderla for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner.

RANDY McGREGOR

Bryan