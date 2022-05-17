 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A man of integrity and great character

  • 0

I encourage my fellow Brazos County Precinct 2 residents to vote for Chuck Konderla for Brazos County commissioner.

I have known Chuck for many years, both personally and professionally.  I have the utmost respect for Chuck as he is a man of integrity and great character. 

Chuck’s priorities of faith, family and friends are obvious in all that he does.  Chuck is a compassionate leader and has the courage to do the right thing, even when faced with difficult circumstances.

Chuck served the city of Bryan as a dedicated councilmember. During his tenure, Chuck was a strong advocate for making Bryan a better place and he took great pride in his work.

Chuck has led the efforts in many community projects that not only provided benefits locally but to the entire regional community. 

Chuck is a strong supporter of public safety, which I have experienced firsthand professionally. Chuck has, and continues, to provide support and resources for those who protect the residents of this community. 

People are also reading…

Never has there been a greater need more than now for true servant leadership. Chuck would serve every Brazos County resident well as a commissioner through his core values of faith, integrity and compassion. 

Please join me in voting for Chuck Konderla for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner.

RANDY McGREGOR

Bryan

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chronicle received a 2022 Pulitzer

[Editor's note: The Houston Chronicle editorial board received the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in editorial writing on Monday for its series on voter …

Thanks for stories about our youth

A big thank you to The Eagle for the articles you have been publishing about our local young people and their hopes, dreams, hard work and acc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert