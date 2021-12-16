A&M should plant native trees

It has come to my attention that Texas A&M University plans to plant numerous Chinese elms in Aggie Park.

It is, indeed, a beautiful tree and turns maroon in the fall, an obvious boon to the Aggie Spirit. But in these days (and probably many years to come) of environmental degradation and species extinction, wouldn’t it be wise to focus on plants that support the ecosystems that support us?

Pollinators, which provide one third of our food, are in serious decline because of habitat loss and widespread pesticide use.

Our native insects are unable to digest the leaf chemistry of plants from other continents. Their digestive systems are adapted to the plants with which they evolved.

Native oaks are known to feed the larvae of more than 400 species of butterflies and moths, an essential food source for 96% of terrestrial birds.