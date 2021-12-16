A&M should plant native trees

It has come to my attention that Texas A&M University plans to plant numerous Chinese elms in Aggie Park.
It is, indeed, a beautiful tree and turns maroon in the fall, an obvious boon to the Aggie Spirit. But in these days (and probably many years to come) of environmental degradation and species extinction, wouldn’t it be wise to focus on plants that support the ecosystems that support us?
Pollinators, which provide one third of our food, are in serious decline because of habitat loss and widespread pesticide use.
Our native insects are unable to digest the leaf chemistry of plants from other continents. Their digestive systems are adapted to the plants with which they evolved.
Native oaks are known to feed the larvae of more than 400 species of butterflies and moths, an essential food source for 96% of terrestrial birds.
Chinese elms are invasive in many parts of the country and are destroying habitat by crowding out the native plants that support native wildlife. We already are battling many invasive plants that are taking over the state: King Ranch bluestem, Privet, Giant reed to name a few.
We should not be encouraging yet another to destroy Texas habitats.
And what about our Texas pride? Do we really need to resort to plants from other continents to beautify our surroundings and boost our spirits? There is much to be proud of in Texas, not the least being Texas trees, from the Pineywoods of East Texas to the coniferous forests of our western mountains.
The beautiful Shumard oak and majestic Bur oak are native to our Post Oak Savanna ecoregion.
Let’s use the plants God gave us to Keep Texas Texas!
CHERYL LEWIS
College Station