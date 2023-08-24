While Aggie Reddit was celebrating the de-facto legalization of marijuana on the Texas A&M campus last week, anyone concerned for mental health and public safety should be alarmed.

Responsible adults once recognized the seriousness of marijuana use, as reflected in our drug laws. But now that 2 ounces (enough to fill a gallon freezer bag) of marijuana contains 10 times more tetrahydrocannabinol, some have apparently decided to declare defeat and let our campus become a Free Drug Zone rather than a Drug Free Zone.

America just set an annual suicide record and we now know THC dramatically increases the risk of suicidality. We know that serious mental health conditions, including nearly one in three schizophrenia cases in young men — ground zero for THC’s impact, are caused by marijuana. We know that one in three regular users of marijuana will become addicted and that more use increases injury and fatality crashes.

Enforcement of marijuana laws has an important deterrent effect and should be providing the wakeup call and entry point for users to get the education and treatment that they need. Instead, “low level” marijuana possession now will lead to the confiscation of the substance and apparently no further consequences or interventions.

In light of the incontrovertible seriousness of this issue, our local and campus leaders should be addressing this growing problem in a coordinated manner rather than abdicating the responsibility they have to the public and parents.

It’s time we all wake up. Capitulation to the drug culture puts all of us at risk and will worsen the mental health problems too many young Aggies are already facing. While County Attorney Earl Gray is accountable to voters, A&M Police Chief Mike Johnson is accountable only to the administrators of Texas A&M who can be reached at president@tamu.edu and bor@tamus.edu.

MATT POLING, M.D.

College Station

