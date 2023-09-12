A&M needs a better game traffic plan

Beginning around half time in the A&M vs. New Mexico game, all traffic was blocked trying to go into the West Campus where thousands of fans were tailgating.

Hundreds of these fans, some elderly, depend on ride share, taxis, or a friend to get them home or to hotel. I personally, as a ride share driver, tried for over 1 and 1/2 hours to get even close to my rider, which proved to be impossible.

All traffic was set to funnel egress from West Campus, leaving those needing a ride out of luck. Officials should allow one street from the north and south side to have access into West Campus.

GREG CROW

Bryan