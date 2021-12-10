A loss for the entire local community

On Sunday, a family in College Station lost a loving husband and a devoted father, but the B-CS community as a whole lost a friend, a business entrepreneur, and very generous community member.

His name was Fateh Rajan AKA Frank Rajan. He had come to this great country around 1990, empty-handed, but with the American Dream in his heart and a strong will to fulfill it.

He was a dedicated businessman, and when it came to helping others and giving back, you won’t find anyone like him. He worked long hours and worked hard to fulfill his dream and became one of the most successful businessmen of our community. He became a trusted, community member who many would go to for advice or help.

He left behind not only a grieving family, but a whole community that’s going to miss him for a long time to come and cherish his memory for eternity.

We as a community and a close knit family, hope and pray that God Almighty elevates his status in Heaven and gives strength and patience to his family and those personally touched by him so they can bear the enormous loss of his presence.