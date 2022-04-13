A look at Proposition 2 on May 7 ballot

I recently joined the newly formed League of Women Voters of Brazos Valley. Our

goal is to present nonpartisan information to the residents of the Brazos Valley prior to

upcoming elections. This will allow voters to make informed voting decisions that are

most beneficial to them.

On May 7, our residents will be voting on two amendments to the Texas Constitution:

Propositions 1 and 2.

I am sharing pertinent information concerning Proposition 2 regarding the homestead exemption. Proposition 2 increases the homestead exemption amount homeowners are able to claim from $25,000 to $40,000.

This would lower homeowners’ annual property tax bill.

Arguments for Proposition 2 include saving the homeowners money in the form of property tax relief. This proposition should not impact public school revenue because the state would be required to make up any shortfall in funding caused by this proposition.

This decrease in property taxes would be particularly helpful for moderate- to low- income homeowners.

Arguments against Proposition 2 include: The

proposed amendment could reduce public school revenues if the formulas put in place

by the state do not reimburse fully the local school districts for any loss in funding.

Second, this property tax reduction would end up costing the state money if it

reimburses lost revenue to school districts. The cost to the state would have to depend on

laws passed to make up for any shortfall in funding.

The proposed amendment also would not benefit those who are not homeowners, including renters who send their children to public schools.

Thank you for taking the time to become more informed about the May 7 election. More information concerning this election may be found at votetexas.gov and the League of Women Voters of Texas at lwvtexas.org.

CLAUDIA HOLLOWAY

College Station