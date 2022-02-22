A lasting moral character for judge

As I consider the valuable position of judge for Brazos County Court at Law No. 2, my attention must go to the characteristic of integrity. Integrity is the practice of honesty, truthfulness and high moral standards.

Integrity is shown through years of good decision-making, both in the public and private sectors. Someone who is truly full of integrity is said to live in a "glass house" — anyone can look inside at any moment and see the same characteristics that they see in public.

Integrity defines Roy Brantley, which is why he has my full endorsement as judge for Brazos County Court at Law No. 2.

I have known Roy Brantley and his family for more than 20 years. While many can speak to Roy's various awards and accolades, I wanted to draw attention to something that will far outlast any of these: his lasting moral character.

As a founder and executive director of a local non-profit, he has given us wise counsel, legal consultation, advocated for justice and continued to support our vision through his invaluable time.