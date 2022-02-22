A lasting moral character for judge

As I consider the valuable position of judge for Brazos County Court at Law No. 2, my attention must go to the characteristic of integrity. Integrity is the practice of honesty, truthfulness and high moral standards.
Integrity is shown through years of good decision-making, both in the public and private sectors. Someone who is truly full of integrity is said to live in a "glass house" — anyone can look inside at any moment and see the same characteristics that they see in public.
Integrity defines Roy Brantley, which is why he has my full endorsement as judge for Brazos County Court at Law No. 2.
I have known Roy Brantley and his family for more than 20 years. While many can speak to Roy's various awards and accolades, I wanted to draw attention to something that will far outlast any of these: his lasting moral character.
As a founder and executive director of a local non-profit, he has given us wise counsel, legal consultation, advocated for justice and continued to support our vision through his invaluable time.
His servant-hearted investment into Bryan-College Station has continued to strengthen the next generation of leaders. As a mother of four, I want my children to grow up under a man who they can see light-heartedly lead children with joy and freedom, all while practicing law with wisdom, justice and truth.
A true whole-hearted person who leads with integrity is a rare commodity. I long for the next generation of leaders to grow up under Roy Brantley's excellent leadership as judge.
There is no sphere of work or family that I wouldn't trust Roy to lead. He is a loving father, grandfather, friend and community leader.
I hope you will consider these thoughts as you make your decision with your vote for judge.
STEPHANIE LEE
College Station