A good sportswriter is to be appreciated

  0

Good sportswriters don’t exactly grow on trees. Making scores and numbers palatable for the masses us an art.

At The Eagle, one who leads by example is Robert Cessna, senior sportswriter. He most probably has a retirement date in mind, which is a shame to us because we find his reporting only gets clearer and more knowledgeable with the years.

Often tipped with humor, he somehow manages to make his columns read-aloud material at our breakfast table. They make you feel you have been granted a little inside information into the game at hand.

The letter writer (Eagle, March 22) on the other hand, who was so terribly embarrassed by Cessna’s words that he calls for his immediate retirement, does sound tired and disturbed by anything but terms of endearment for a coach.

This may be a conservative community, but it is not Sun City. And if the letter-writer lives here another two years he may find that objective, factual reporting still is appreciated by many.

KATHRYN G. LINDSAY

College Station

