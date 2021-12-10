A good, ethical man running for council

Cockamamie. I think that's the word that most appropriately describes what those of us who know Dennis Maloney think about the orchestrated character assassination and misinformation campaign that has been ongoing against him recently, whether at city council meetings, online or in mailers.

Maloney personifies the Aggie Code of Honor. Since graduating from A&M, he has been a highly respected small business owner in our community.

His integrity and work ethic has extended to his selfless service while volunteering on numerous committees and boards over the years, including being on the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council. His service to College Station is unparalleled. Anne Hazen, the first woman to be elected to city council, wrote in a letter to the editor in October, "Dennis Maloney is one of the most fair, sensible and ethical individuals I've ever known. His integrity is beyond reproach whether as businessman or a representative of our local government. He has never engaged in the mudslinging that is almost synonymous with politics. ..."

Good men and women will run from office if this is what our local politics have come to. If you have misunderstood or taken offense at anything Dennis said, that’s because you don't know him. You probably don't know much about his record of service. You certainly don't know about his family. Maybe you don't know a good thing when you've got it, or maybe it's possible you're not interested in the betterment of our community but more so in a profit for your pocketbook.

If that's the case, then shame on you. Maloney is that rarity in politics these days: a good ethical man. Whatever you throw at him, whatever you say, and no matter how this election turns out — he's the winner.

NAN CROUSE

College Station