Attorney General Ken Paxton, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-dominated Texas Legislature are engaged in a war against trans individuals and their families for nothing more than political purposes.

The Legislature has created a series of bills, that the governor says he will sign, denying parents and their children the right to determine what is proper gender-affirming health care for trans individuals. In addition, school systems are being encouraged to remove books and deny teachers the possibility of including trans individuals in any kind of classroom discussions.

We’ve already witnessed discriminatory debates about bathroom usage and Paxton wants to investigate medically sound practices at Texas hospitals as child abuse.

Major medical associations support treatment of gender dysphoria with parental consent under the supervision of qualified medical personnel. Texas politicians think they know better.

To be clear, what is abusive are the pronouncements and actions of politically motivated adults who chose to bully and defame a minority of individuals in our society to please their ultra-conservative supporters. Their words and actions have negative consequences for trans individuals including depression and sometimes suicide.

Paxton, Abbott and Republican legislators, including our local representatives subject trans individuals and their families to cruel and insensitive pronouncements, and exert state authority over what are fundamentally medical issues.

These very same individuals have left children in Texas’ foster care system in limbo and without proper support for years, again demonstrating the callous attitude of our state’s elected officials and their supporters.

PETER WITT

College Station