Even in this polarized time, there are probably several points upon which most can agree.

• Governmental cash flow is out of balance — low revenue input and high spending output.

• The COVID pandemic had a disastrous effect on the U.S. economy and a devastating impact on too many families and individuals.

• The Trump administration, aided by national technical and industrial skills, developed an effective COVID vaccine in record time. This and other efforts allowed us to reduce the incidence of COVID to a manageable level.

• The generous stimulus packages provided by both the Trump and Biden administrations were successful in moderating the economic devastation of the pandemic shutdown. Tax-starved state and local governments continued to supply services; closed businesses kept employees on the payroll; financial support to laid off workers provided many families with necessities.

Most of us are vaccinated and have used several government supplied COVID test kits. Now, it is time to pay the bill. We were all impacted by COVID and should all now be expected to help paying the cost.

This could be done by adding a small (2% or so) COVID surcharge to the 2023 income tax. The surcharge would be sunset to expire in maybe 6 or 8 years, or when the federal government’s COVID expenditures have been recouped. For the taxpayer the surcharge calculation would be rather simple – calculate the income tax in the normal manner then add 2%.

Congressional representatives can go to their constituents with straight faces, clean hands and report that they have managed to recoup the costs of COVID without raising taxes.

Further, many low income families pay little or no income tax so would have little concern for the surcharge. For more affluent families, the surcharge would be maybe equivalent to dinner out at the town’s best restaurant, weekend tailgating at an Aggie football game, a fund-raising golf outing.

It is time for Congress to suck it up, do the hard work and get COVID bills paid. A small surcharge would get the job done with little impact on the individual taxpayer, family or business.

CHET ROBINSON

Bryan