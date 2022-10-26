A choice for ethics and nice neighbors

Do we want ethical candidates? My choice is John Nichols for mayor of College Station.

Do we want nice neighbors? My choice are those in my Chimney Hill neighborhood who are probably a mix of liberal, libertarian and conservative — all of whom I’ve met represent caring folk!

I kinda hate that I have become an octogenarian because I do not wish to reflect neediness. … Nevertheless, caring folk do observe and obviously note that I cannot do for myself all that I could in yesteryear. Evidence today a rather large limb was deposited in my drive by heavy winds preventing me from driving out. Leaving my car there I walked to the nearby business and upon my return the limb was removed!

Thank you, good Samaritan, whomever you are! My thought: If you want a nice neighborhood then mimic my neighbors and exercise opportunities as they occur!

Just so you know I am proud to be an American living on Chimney Hill in College Station.

MICKEY POSEY

College Station