A bad law that must not pass

In response to Gary Halter’s remarks about my take on HR-1 For the People Act (Eagle, June 2), my information came from Epoch Times.

Halter said it was “faux news” so I went to Google and found out that the bill would allow felons to vote after serving their sentence, ends voter ID laws, limit removing voters from voter rolls, have same-day voter registration, and federalize election process previously administered by the states.

The Heritage Foundation says the law would restrict states efforts to maintain accurate voter rolls, same-day voter registration would place ineligible voters including illegal aliens on the voter rolls, and would impose voter harvesting nationwide.

We can say this, too, is “faux news,” but at our own peril. This is a bad law and it must not pass or we will lose the nation we love.

ROBERT ELLIS

Bryan