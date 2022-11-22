112222-bcs-edit-millerletter_merged

Concerto finalists were simply amazing

I would like to congratulate the five finalists in the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Youth Concerto Competition that was held Nov. 13 at the United Methodist Church of Bryan.

They all are outstanding musicians and a credit to their parents and teachers.

The five are Anna Kimber, 1st place; Christina Yum, 2nd place; Andrew Kim, 3rd place; Misato Koiwa, 4th place; and Jerry Hsieh, 5th place.

Not only do they excel as musicians, but they are high achievers in academics and in leadership. Please join in recognizing their latest honor.

JANE MILLER

Bryan

We need better candidates in 2024

How did we get ourselves into a position where we think Joe Biden or Donald Trump are the most likely candidates to be running in 2024?

These men are both over the hill in so many ways. They are not the best we have to serve the best interests of the United States of America.

I pray the Democrats and Republican come to their senses and find other good candidates and they have the intestinal fortitude to tell both of these men to go home and be quiet.

I could name more qualified candidates on both sides of the aisle but I would be accused of pushing an agenda. I have no agenda — I just don’t want to see unqualified individuals in the White House.

KELLY WAYNE GERLAND

Iola

Column offered things we needed to hearRobert Borden’s column on “Some random thoughts about the election” (Eagle, Nov. 14) was for me not only refreshing but therapeutic.

His gifts of clarity and honesty expressed truths we desperately needed to hear and admit about our politics, our lives and, especially, our country.

Borden succinctly and skillfully navigated through some choppy waters, giving expression to what many feel and believe. Not only was it convicting and disarming, but unifying.

Because roots matter, hopefully there is still time for America to rebuild — not on compromise, silence, nor ashes, but honest dialogue. Truth indeed matters, as it goes hand in hand with freedom.

Yes indeed, as Borden closed, “God has truly blessed America and Americans. May He continue to do so.” Thank you, Robert!

GLENN DOWLING

Bryan

Bryan city workers did an amazing job

We want to give a real thumbs up to the great job of removing two trees that we lost during the recent storm. It made a huge pile and I wasn’t sure Bryan city workers could or would remove it for us.

We came home one night and they had removed the trees and did a great job of cleaning up.

Hats off to a job well done by our Bryan city services.

JERRY and GLENDA JOSEPH

Bryan

Let’s do something on political signs

Now that the elections are over, we can begin to see the clearing of campaign signs everywhere. From front lawns, busy intersections, and enormous billboards throughout the country, the obnoxious advertisements go away.

I personally do not like campaign signs for a few reasons:

First, Democracy instills the principle of social equality and the right for all people to participate equally. Elections are won simply by votes and money. It is an unfair advantage for those willing to spend more money and buy more campaign signs. This is also true with airtime on television. In other words, the biggest, and most, signs wins.

Second, Politics has changed our society and relationships with family, friends and neighbors. Campaign yard signs have become an antagonizing invitation for hate in neighborhoods. Choosing sides hurts feelings, ends friendships, and sometimes incites violence. Fences make good neighbors, political campaign signs don’t.

Finally, I consider these signs to be litter. They are everywhere, stuck haphazardly in the ground in competition for the best locations and a distraction to drivers. After the elections many of the signs lay around on the ground for days. Most municipalities have rules requiring candidates to pick up signs within a certain time period.

My solution to the campaign sign dilemma would be to delete Chapter 259 of the Texas Election Code regulating political signs and make all campaign signs illegal on public and private land.

However, we live in a country that protects freedom of speech, and that solution would also be undemocratic.

I guess campaign signs and political polarization are here to stay. But maybe before the next election cycle we all can talk to our neighbor, call a friend or family member, and be kind to one another despite political affiliation.

GENTRY WOODARD

Bryan