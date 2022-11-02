110222-bcs-edit-carswellletter_merged

Candidate would encourage smart growth

As a retired senior Air Force officer, I’ve had the privilege over the past four decades to observe, lead and mentor many hundreds of other leaders.

Occasionally, I’ve had the good fortune to cross paths with someone I thought was truly exceptional. William Wright, candidate for College Station City Council, Place 2 is one of those leaders. A devoted father and husband with a passion for making a difference, he is ready to make this community a better place.

William is committed to supporting our neighborhoods. He would come to the council with an understanding of the issues forged while serving on the College Station Planning and Zoning Commission, where he supported the Restricted Occupancy Ordinance and helped strengthen the character of neighborhoods by advocating for owner occupancy and denying permits that would demolish homes and make way for stealth dorms.

He’s an advocate for small business and would work to eliminate the unnecessary roadblocks that hinder the creation and operation of a business.

He also has served on the College Station Historic Preservation Committee and is committed to promoting our oldest, most historic businesses — the catalysts for our growing city. This experience and his fresh perspective would allow William to view old city business policy through a new modern lens.

William is dedicated to creating a bright future in this community for his family and yours. He would encourage smart growth through forward-thinking policies. He would focus on bringing more businesses with good starting salaries and creating family friendly neighborhoods and the infrastructure needed to support them.

Please join me in voting the Wright way on Nov. 8. Cast your vote for William Wright for College Station City Council Place 2.

KEVIN GAMACHE

College Station

Only candidate who would fight for people

After reviewing the background of all the candidates for mayor of Bryan, Mike Southerland is the most qualified candidate for the job.

He has proven leadership abilities throughout his life, proven he has cared for the residents and worked to protect them for many years as a member of the city council and as a member of many local charitable organizations.

He shows he has the knowledge of the city budget and where to spend the money in a correct manner to benefit the residents. Mike would work with all departments in managing the budget to best serve the needs of the people of Bryan.

With the rise of crime across the nation, Mike is aware that Bryan is not immune to what is happening with kids and drugs on the street. He does not represent special interests or other entities that want to come into Bryan and develop and leave and only take our money.

The residents are tired of being overlooked and need someone who listens to our concerns and needs such as better streets, traffic concerns, recreation for the families who live here and senior citizens. Economic development is good for developers, but leaves the residents’ needs behind.

Mike Southerland is the only candidate who would fight for the needs of the people of Bryan.

JAKE CARSWELL

Bryan

Would fight for District 2 residents

For too long, many ordinary residents of Bryan have lamented that “city council is gonna do what city council is gonna do.”

One example is when the Castle Heights neighborhood petitioned the city to address the persistent and devastating flooding issue. More often than not, their pleas fell on deaf council ears, even from their own city councilmember.

But one person who never ignored their struggle was their former councilmember, Rafael Peña, who always fought for those in the district even when he was no longer on the city council.

When he was on council, Peña worked to get projects beneficial to District 2 in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, including construction of Sadie Thomas Pool, widening and improvement of Old Hearne Road, and lighting and additional parking at Scurry Park.

He supported our police by advocating for body cameras for every officer and our firemen by fighting for four firefighters on every firetruck. In addition, he worked to get a half million dollars added to the Park Department’s budget.

Rafael Peña is one of the most dedicated, sincere and compassionate people I know. But what makes him the better candidate this election is that he is not a yes man and would not go along to get along. He would fight for what’s right and would fight even harder for the hardworking people of District 2, even if that means swimming against the stream of a city council that “is gonna do what it’s gonna do.”

I am proud to call Rafael a friend and encourage you to let him earn your vote on Election Day.

JOSH WILKINSON

Bryan

Two candidates have a passion to serve

College Station is fortunate to have Mark Smith and William Wright running for city council. These two men would bring very different backgrounds to the council, but they share experience and an understanding of the best path forward for our city.

After receiving his MPA from A&M, Mark Smith spent 30 years with the city government, eventually as director of public works. He has made countless presentations to the city council, so when his turn comes to ask the staff questions and work with them behind the scenes, he would be able to make progress, not just make a show.

After a decade away with the San Jacinto River Authority, Mark came right back to the city he loved, and immediately reengaged in our city’s government, joining the Planning and Zoning Commission in 2021. His passion for College Station is strong, and I know that he would work hard to keep our city a great place for families, students and businesses.

William Wright is not just an Aggie, class of 2011, he’s a graduate of schools in College Station from grade school on. As a young parent and a young professional, Wright has perspectives that are sorely lacking on City Council.

Yet despite his relative youth, Wright has done what it takes to prepare for the position. He graduated from the Citizen’s Fire Academy, and served on the Historic Preservation Committee, the Citizen’s Bond Advisory Committee, and the critically important Planning and Zoning Commission. And he has done all of this while supervising 50 employees and remaining a dedicated father.

College Station’s government works best when it is led by people who have demonstrated their passion for our city through service and experience. Mark Smith and William Wright have done what it takes to lead.

RICHARD WOODWARD

College Station

A sincere servant for people of Bryan

As a population, we are at a point where we need to make some very serious decisions and one is to choose a leader of our city who is for the city and its residents, one who answered the call for help by many residents from other districts other than his own — one who does his homework and knows not only what the problems are but has solutions.

Candidates can have many endorsements and proclaim great things for our children and the growth of Bryan, but what experience and accomplishments do you have, and what are your plans for all that?

Please do your homework and check his experience and accomplishments and you will see Mike Southerland is the logical choice for Bryan mayor.

A sincere servant for the people, by the people. Mike Southerland for Bryan mayor.

IRENE LUTHER

Bryan