070222-bcs-edit-letters_merged

Poor women most hurt by Roe ruling

I agree with every fact David Ogden presented about the abortion debate (Eagle, June 30).

I have a background in community health plus am 85 years old.

He is spot on. I do have concerns that I would like to add to his timely comments: It is my understanding that almost 90% of women seeking abortions live below the poverty line. Many are married and have children.

The reason they seek abortions is very simple: economic survival. This was certainly the case during the era of the Great Depression. My family owned a small-town funeral home and my father buried many young mothers who tried to self abort because of the economy.

Not knowing where your next meal is coming from or not having adequate health care — Texas is at the bottom of the maternal and child health care spectrum — is the reason many women in desperation want to end a pregnancy.

These women do not have “careers.” They have low-paying jobs with no benefits, no paid maternity leave.

These issues have not been addressed adequately in this country and especially this state.

SUE HOOKER

Bryan

A question abut Eagle’s front page

Regarding Friday’s Eagle: On page 1, the headline above the top story read: “NFL side job for ex-Aggie.”

What is an “ex-Aggie”?

JEFFERY EWERS

College Station

Parts of Main Street are too narrow

I applaud the city for its revitalization of Downtown Bryan. There is, however, a traffic situation that could cause a big problem.

On Main Street, the driving lane in some places is much too narrow. At times, my Nissan Xterra can barely make it through the large trucks parked on both sides. Often, I have less than one foot of clearance on each side past my mirrors.

I measured the size of Bryan Fire Department vehicles and learned that there are times when fire trucks and EMT vehicles cannot make it through without hitting parked pickups. This could be a serious liability for the city should there be an emergency that required immediate response.

I don’t drive this part of Main Street and on all downtown streets I average 10-15 mph because of pedestrians walking from between parked cars without looking.

WILLIAM MOORE

Bryan

Remember to be kind to one another

When a person throws his or her hat in the ring and wins an election in a small town, that position often comes with several other hats/positions that must be handled as the need arises.

These positions often require various amounts of understanding and education that may or may not be provided. Who predicts that this position may one day entail action on the day the devil sends his angel to release the souls of 19 precious and innocent children and two teachers?

Uvalde school police Chief Pete Arredondo will be required to pay with his job, his reputation, his self-respect and who knows what else.

Realizing that these incidents must be pursued to a conclusion so that better actions may result in the future, we must advance in the knowledge that parents’ wounds are raw and require time and some privacy to heal. They are right to seek justice for the loss of their beautiful children. The fact is however that these precious and innocent lives are lost for good and giving pain for pain will not bring them back.

We should remember that kindness in every respect should be our reaction to every living being involved in this situation, from the grandmother to the parents, to the officers involved in the rescue or anyone else whose lives were affected by this horrible event — no living being is guilty, no one planned this, no one foresaw this.

It is important to be kind and forgiving to everyone involved. These children and teachers are now in the hands of God, and we are indeed blessed to know this.

Be ye kind, one to another.

ELIZABETH MONTALBANO

Bryan