The Eagle editorial on Jan. 29 raised many questions and made many suggestions regarding the maintenance, protection and declassification of classified documents.

I am concerned that it might have given some readers the impression that such guidance doesn't exist.

There is a plethora of statutes, executive orders, directives, etc. with such guidance. After 20 years in the Navy, I am well aware that the Department of Defense has such directives. I am certain our government and other departments had similar directives.

The wheel doesn't need reinventing. People need to follow the existing rules. Those include maintaining inventories of classified materials, logging documents in and out, return to storage after a brief period in use, store in authorized containers (safes or vaults) in authorized locations, etc. I'm sure all government employees and contractors who handle classified material sign an oath to protect it and receive briefings (training) multiple times like we did in the Navy.

It appears to me that the problem is some people are very irresponsible, lazy, sloppy, think the rules don't apply to them, think they won't get caught, are reluctant to remind their bosses to return documents, etc.

Before being declassified, all documents must be reviewed to determine if they should remain classified beyond the automatic or specified declassification date.

It seems obvious that current declassification procedures aren't keeping up with the mass of existing documents and new documents being classified. It's likely that more documents get classified than really need to be but the classifiers in the agencies with classification authority may not want to take chances. Also known as CYA.

Classification authority is delegated from the office of the president to the various departments, which, in turn, delegate to their various subordinate divisions who delegate to their subordinate offices and so on.

Everyone who has a classified material clearance is not allowed to see any and all classified material, only those documents at or below the level for which they are cleared.

