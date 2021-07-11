Should Summer Olympics be canceled?

Thousands of the world’s best athletes are schedule to run, swim, vault and perform other amazing feats in Tokyo in less than two weeks. In doing so, they will perform in front of thousands – of empty seats.
Just days ago, the International Olympic Committee decided to ban Japanese fans from the stands. It already had barred international guests from attending the games – which had been postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reason for the empty stands? The novel coronavirus continues to be rampant in Japan, where the Japanese government has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo. The International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee and the Tokyo Organizing Committee joined with the government of Japan and the Tokyo metropolitan government to make the decision to bar all spectators.
The two Olympic organizations issued a statement: “The IOC and IPC, respecting this decision, support it in the interest of safe and secure Games for everybody. At the same time, all five parties deeply regret for the athletes and for the spectators that this measure had to be put in place for the reasons outlined above.”
Obviously, the athletes will be seen by millions of viewers around the world on television, but that isn’t the same. Many athletes say they are spurred on to their best by cheers from spectators, and they will have to compensate for silence as they compete.
The decision also is a disappointment for family and friends of the athletes and the countless sports fans who already had purchased tickets to various Olympic events, booked travel and hotel rooms, and planned their calendars around the delayed games. They will get refunds on the event tickets, to be sure, but it may take a while.
And, as necessary as it was, the decision is a blow for Tokyo and the entire country, which had counted on fans to spend billions of dollars during the Olympics.
Japanese officials had budgeted $7.3 billion for the Olympics, including construction of new venues and renovation of existing facilities. But original budgets never hold true, and the games’ organizers have estimated actual costs at $12.6 billion – although other sources place the total price tag at $26 billion to $28 billion. Much of that never will be recouped.
At previous Olympics, fans exposed to the host country have boosted tourism for years to come. But who wants to travel to a country rife with COVID-19, no matter how beautiful that country is?
So, who is responsible for the costs of the pandemic-stunted Olympics? Ultimately, it will be up to the people of Japan to bear that burden. The International Olympic Committee certainly won’t. The nations sending athletes aren’t about to. The viewers watching at home aren’t going to.
In 2011, NBC paid the International Olympic Committee $4.38 billion for the U.S. rights to broadcast the Winter and Summer Olympics through the Tokyo Games, money it expects to recoup through advertising. How that will be affected by the change in the games is not yet known.
Of course, the people of Japan and the spectators and sports fans who had planned to flock to Tokyo are not the most affected. It is the athletes who have suffered most. Most of them had planned their training regimens on competing in July and August of 2020. Having to continue the grueling and often painful training for another year had to be hard.
And, since competitive athletics involves skill and training, it also involves time. At some point, every athlete reaches his or her peak and then performance begins to decline. When that happens depends on the sport and the athlete, but it is inevitable.
That year delay perhaps cost some athletes a chance at winning medals or even making their national team.
Athletes are used to winning and losing in fair competition. What they aren’t ready for is a lengthy delay in holding an event due to circumstances beyond their control.
Given all that, however, the question has to be asked: If the delayed 2020 Olympics are too dangerous for spectators, are they too dangerous for the athletes? They will be in close contact with other athletes from around the world from the minute they arrive in Tokyo. Yes, they for the most part are young and healthy, but the coronavirus still is a danger, particularly the new variants that can be even more contagious than the original COVID-19.
Should the International Olympic Committee cancel the Tokyo Olympics? It would be hard to postpone the games again. The 2022 Winter Olympics still are scheduled to begin in Beijing in late February and the 2024 Summer Games are planned to start on schedule in Paris in three years. Finding a time to hold a once-again-postponed 2020 Olympics would be complicated.
It is a difficult question, but are we risking the health and lives of the athletes by going on with the Tokyo Games? And what happens when those athletes return to their home countries? Will the pandemic reemerge with even more deadly consequences?
It certainly is something to ponder – and ponder quickly.