Should Summer Olympics be canceled?

In 2011, NBC paid the International Olympic Committee $4.38 billion for the U.S. rights to broadcast the Winter and Summer Olympics through the Tokyo Games, money it expects to recoup through advertising. How that will be affected by the change in the games is not yet known.

Of course, the people of Japan and the spectators and sports fans who had planned to flock to Tokyo are not the most affected. It is the athletes who have suffered most. Most of them had planned their training regimens on competing in July and August of 2020. Having to continue the grueling and often painful training for another year had to be hard.

And, since competitive athletics involves skill and training, it also involves time. At some point, every athlete reaches his or her peak and then performance begins to decline. When that happens depends on the sport and the athlete, but it is inevitable.

That year delay perhaps cost some athletes a chance at winning medals or even making their national team.

Athletes are used to winning and losing in fair competition. What they aren’t ready for is a lengthy delay in holding an event due to circumstances beyond their control.