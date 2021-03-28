Reminded once again of the importance of our police

First to arrive was veteran police Officer Eric Talley, 51, a father of seven children. He could have waited for more police to arrive, but that went against his training. He heard shots inside the supermarket and went in -- armed only with his handgun -- to try to stop the horror.

Sadly, Officer Talley was gunned down, dead before his fellow officers could drag him out of the madness.

Meanwhile, store employees helped as many people as possible to escape out a back door by the loading dock.

Eventually, heavily armed officers were able to arrest Alissa -- who was wounded in the right leg -- and lead him from the store.

Also killed in the shooting were Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.

Leiker, Olds and Strong were employees of King Soopers, which is owned by Kroger.

Alissa has lived in the United States most of his life. His older brother said he was bullied in school for his last name and for his Muslim faith. How many times do we hear that mass killers were bullied when they were younger?

Alissa reportedly purchased the AR-15 style pistol only six days before.