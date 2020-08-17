Letters for August 17

GOP wants incentives to return to work
Johnathan Coopersmith (Eagle, Aug. 12) submitted a wonderful piece of fiction concerning the next stimulus package.
The Democrats are asking for an unrealistic $3 trillion stimulus package -- two-thirds of which is pork spending -- knowing its chance of passage is impossible. They want to keep unemployment high and the economy bad until the November election to make President Donald Trump look bad.
The Republicans balked at Speaker Nancy Pelosi's HEROES act because it was 100% debt, loaded with Democratic pork spending, and it's been proven that the last $600 federal weekly bonus to unemployment benefits caused some people not to want to go back to work. Yes, some industries such as restaurants, bars and hotels, etc., continue to suffer unemployment and still need help. No doubt this pandemic has been very painful for many, it's not over yet and will continue to be painful for some time.
But I have friends with businesses who had employees actually quit their job because they made more money staying at home unemployed than working their regular job. Adding $2,400 a month to their state unemployment benefits was more than they normally made and they weren't going back 'til the money ran out. And yes, now you can just quit your job and claim "I don't feel safe" for a reason and claim full unemployment benefits.
The Republicans wanted to make benefit payments responsible, reward those who could work and went back to work, continue benefits for those who could not work, and not spend an extra $2 trillion on pork barrel projects.
Our federal budget is a joke and completely out of control. We will pay a very hard, nasty price for this unchecked deficit spending. The problems with our government and how it spends/borrows money are too numerous for this letter.
Let's not use the virus for a reason to tack on more unnecessary debt.
EDDIE WALL
College Station
