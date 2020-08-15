Letters for August 15

CLASRIFICATION
A letter on Friday's Opinions page noted increasing traffic on Deacon Drive in College Station, saying it wasn't meant to be a major thoroughfare.
According to the College Station Thoroughfare Plan, however, Deacon Drive is defined as a major collector road and can accommodate larger trucks and increased traffic.
We all must set an example for others by wearing a mask
One of the most critical events in 2020 affecting the well-being of our community is about to happen. Thousands of students will be arriving for their fall semesters at either Texas A&M or Blinn. Personnel as both schools have spent an enormous effort to implement plans to reduce the risk of COVID-19 while these students are on campus.
Of course, most of the time these students are not on their respective campuses. They spent substantially more time studying, eating, drinking, playing and sleeping outside the boundaries of the school they are attending. How they interact off campus most likely will determine not only their health, but the health of many of us as well…and the near-term economic prospects for the Brazos County.
Of course, the horror scenario is that a large surge in cases of the virus forces Texas A&M and Blinn to cease on-campus instruction and revert to all distant-education instruction for those who remain healthy, In this nightmare critically ill students as well as those in our community infected by the surge overwhelm local medical facilities. As new cases explode, everything starts closing down again, taking our struggling local economy with it.
How do we avoid this terrible outcome? Lecturing 18-25 year olds, who fail to maintain social distances, wear masks, etc., is unlikely to be well-received or effective. We all, however, do have a critical role to play. It begins with every local business owner and and his or her employees insisting that everyone at their establishment strictly adhere to the known necessary practices. All of us when outside our homes must rigorously conform to mask wearing, safe distancing, washing --and compliment the students we encounter who are doing likewise. It's a real life exam. Let's hope we all pass this test.
CHARLES F. HERMANN
College Station
