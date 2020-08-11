Letters for August 11

Council must act quickly to halt utility disconnects
This letter is in support of the open letter from a group of community leaders to Mayor Andrew Nelson and the Bryan City Council (Eagle, Aug. 8) in which they ask the council to replace City Ordinance 2226 with a new ordinance that would stop utility disconnections during this pandemic, remove the disconnection and reconnection fees and the extra deposit requirements. As the community leaders state, they "are not asking for free electricity for anybody but rather for policy that is in line with the realities of pandemics and poverty."
BTU contributes about $14 million annually into the city's General Fund and is in a sound fiscal status. On July 2, the council awarded $38 million for the construction of an athletic super park in the midst of a pandemic that greatly has slowed the economy. These are not ordinary times, and the council must reassess the needs of the entire community and rearrange its priorities in how it spends city funds.
With no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, the economic recovery is forecast to be slow and take longer than first anticipated. Since March, many working families have lost their jobs, been furloughed or have had their working hours reduced and are struggling to pay the rent and utilities. For months, local non-profit organizations and churches have worked together to help working families pay the rent and utilities and resources are growing thin. It is time for councilmembers to take action and help working families who are gravely impacted by this pandemic.
To disconnect utilities during a pandemic is an unconscionable act on the part of BTU and the city of Bryan.
Utilities are a necessity and the Bryan City Council has a responsibility to act in this crisis.
ARMANDO C. ALONZO
ANGELITA GARCIA ALONZO
Bryan
