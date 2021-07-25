It is time for Nancy Pelosi to go

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been dropping not-so-subtle hints that she may retire at the end of her term in early January 2023.

Good.

In fact, she would do everyone a favor by stepping aside as speaker and letting someone more willing to deal fairly with Republicans become speaker.

Of course, Republicans are hoping the 2022 midterm elections will answer the question of who the new speaker would be, whether Pelosi retires or not.

Pelosi says she wants to include everyone on both sides of the aisle in deciding which bills pass, but she doesn’t. She clearly doesn’t want to work with Republicans.

To be sure, Republicans aren’t eager to work with her, either, but as leader of the House, it is up to Pelosi to make necessary accommodations to bring both parties together on the big issues the country is depending on Congress to pass.

The tone she takes and the choices she makes trickle down to every member of the House of Representatives.

Take, for instance, her farce “select” committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — and then-President Donald Trump’s role in the riot.