EDITORIAL: Keep yourself and the rest of us safe by wearing a mask

That’s still a long way off, and too many Americans — and others around the world — will die from the coronavirus before the vaccine is available.

While waiting for the vaccine, there are things each of us can do to slow the spread of the coronavirus. They aren’t new, but they bear repeating.

• Wash your hands with soap and water frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds. If you can’t wash your hands, then liberally use hand sanitizer with a minimum alcohol content of 60%. Don’t shake hands, and don’t hug others.

• Practice social distancing at all times. Avoid crowds as much as possible, but when you can’t, stay at least 6 feet away from people outside your immediate group.

• If you don’t feel good, for heaven’s sake stay home. If you feel bad enough, consult with a doctor.