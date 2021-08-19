Appreciate our veterans even more

As cities in Afghanistan fell to the Taliban like so many dominoes, many military veterans ... who served in that war-torn country called up their compatriots. They were looking for help in processing their evolving feelings about their mission.

On social media, many veterans of the conflict described their state of mind as various shades of complicated. Some expressed fury at the rout of the corrupt, weak, U.S.-backed Afghan government, wondering why their friends were among the 2,000 members of the U.S. military who died in that country as part of an attempt to build a Western-style democracy there. Many parents of fallen servicemen and women felt the same way. ...

In a Saturday statement, President Joe Biden justified his decision to pull forces out of the country by blaming the failure of the Afghan military: “One more year, or five more years, of U.S. military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country,” he said. “And an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me.”