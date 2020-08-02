A certain way to help amid the uncertainty

Eagle Editorial Board
Parents have so many questions about reopening our schools. Foremost is, "Is it safe?"
The correct answer is no one is really sure. Ask 20 experts and get 25 opinions.
The fact is no one can be really sure until the schools reopen. Hopefully we won't see a new surge of the novel coronavirus as we did when states began opening businesses that had been closed due to COVID-19. Hopefully not.
To help parents concerned about their child's safety, many school districts, including those in College Station and Bryan, are offering a choice: continue to study at home or return to class as once was normal. Some districts are offering a hybrid program: taking some classes from home and others on campus.
School officials have been meeting with health officials on what to do and how to ensure students are safe when they do return to class in a school. They have responded magnificently under incredibly difficult -- and cnstantly changing -- circumstances.
Amid all the questions and confusion, one thing is sure: Many children need help obtaining school supplies.
In years past, local students could depend on the Junior League of Bryan-College Station's amazing Stuff the Bus project. Area residents were encouraged to purchase additional school supplies when shopping for their own children. Those extra pens and pencils, binders and packages of paper can be given to the Stuff the Bus collection locations throughout the areas. Those school supplies are given to the two local school districts to be given to children who otherwise wouldn't have the items needed for success in school.
What about this year? With all the uncertainty about reopening our schools, will the good members of the Junior League still collect the supplies? Are the supplies even needed? The answers are yes and yes. Whether a child studies in a school classroom or at home, he or she still will need basic supplies.
And, yes, Stuff the Bus will continue, even under rather unusual circumstances -- this year the League is joining with the Blue Baker restaurants in College Station. In fact, League members will collect supplies for three days this week:
• Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Blue Baker, 4500 Mills Park Circle in College Station.
• Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Blue Baker, 201 Dominik Drive in College Station.
• Friday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Blue Baker, 800 University Drive, #100, in College Station.
All three Blue Baker restaurants will offer special Stuff the Bus cookies for sale, with the proceeds going to Stuff the Bus.
If you can't make it to one of the three restaurant locations, there still are ways to help.
To make a monetary donation, go to the Junior League website at www.jlbcs.org. The money is particularly helpful to purchase those necessary supplies that aren't donated in sufficient quantities.
Another way is to look for Stuff the Bus tear pads at participating businesses throughout the community and, with you phone, scan the QR code to make a monetary donation. The QR code will be active through Aug. 31.
Lasy uear, Brazos County residents generously donated more than $100,000 in school supplies which helped students kick off right what has turned out to be a strange year, indeed.
Our children have been through months of stress as they have had to deal with learning from home, thanks to the coronavirus and the uncertainty about the new school year. Fortunately, they won't have to fret about their needed school supplies, thanks to those wonderfully dedicated women of the Junior League of Bryan-College Station.