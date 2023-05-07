Despite what many Americans think, our original U.S. Constitution doesn’t say a whole lot about voting, leaving it to the states to determine who could vote.

For most states, the right to vote originally was limited to white men who owned property. It has taken some 250 years for the idea of “one person, one vote” to catch on.

And now, some lawmakers — mostly of the Republican persuasion — are trying to walk voter freedoms back in an effort to ensure their continued electoral victories.

It wasn’t until 1870 — in the wake of America’s great Civil War — that the 15th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, handing the right to vote to men of any color, race or previous status as a slave.

That didn’t mean that Blacks immediately gained the right to vote. Many locations installed a poll tax or citizenship test to prevent Blacks from casting a vote. It was a system that, sadly, continued for nearly 100 years in some areas.

The 17th Amendment in 1913 took the right of legislatures to select a state’s two senators and gave the vote to the people — at least to men.

Seven years later, in 1920, the 19th Amendment extended the right to vote to women. It only took 130-plus years.

In 1964, the poll tax required by some locations, was abolished by the 24th Amendment.

In 1971, the 26th Amendment clearly stated that citizens 18 or older had the right to vote.

So, that should settle the issue of who can vote. Right? Wrong.

Some voting locations establish polling places far from where many Blacks and other people of color live. Some place restrictions on identification needed to vote — in Texas you can use your concealed gun carry permit — requiring documentation many people of color neither have nor easily can get.

After the 2020 election, restrictions on voting by mail were established and prohibitions against centralized ballot collection boxes were established.

In all the efforts to block some people from casting a ballot, there was one bright spot: countywide voting. Established in 2015 in Waco’s McLennan County, the concept is to allow voters to cast a ballot on Election Day at the most convenient polling place, no matter where in the county a voter lived.

The concept has been approved for almost 100 of Texas’s 254 counties — from rural to Dallas and Harris counties — where almost 83% of Texans live.

Countywide voting has worked exceedingly well here in Brazos County. Voters could cast ballots at the most convenient polling place to work or home. Some people with disabilities or older voters chose the most easily accessible location.

Voters didn’t have to give a reason for picking a polling place on Election Day.

Of course, making it easier for everyone to vote caught the eye of our Texas senators, who decided we shouldn’t make it easier for some people to vote.

Texas Sen. Bob Hall, 81, of Edgewood introduced a bill to end countywide voting. Apparently too many Democrats were casting ballots. Can’t have that, can we?

Hall couldn’t offer any evidence that countywide voting is a problem. But then, many Republicans — lawmakers and voters alike — see election fraud at every turn, even though there is no evidence of voter tampering.

Anyway, the bill passed 17-12, with every Republican in the state Senate voting to approve Hall’s odious bill. Every Democrat voted against it. Good for them.

The bill — SB 990 — was sent to the Texas House, where it awaits action in the Elections Committee.

Hopefully, our good state representatives will see the advantage to their constituents of countywide voting and reject Hall’s bill.

To our Republican lawmakers, please realize that what you are doing to limit voting rights of people not voting for the GOP will come back to haunt you when political winds change and Democrats are in the majority — as assuredly will happen.

Voting is our basic American right and responsibility. We should be doing everything possible to make it easier for all Texans to cast their ballots.

It isn’t a difficult concept.