What is wrong with Gov. Abbott?

What is wrong with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott? A lifelong Republican, he has violated one of the founding principles of his party by centralizing power to himself, taking it from local officials.

A prime example is on the issue of requiring masks as the delta variant of COVID-19 pushes the number of cases and deaths in Texas to the highest levels seen since last spring.

Gov. Abbott has been firm: requiring masks in schools and government buildings is not allowed — even though the Centers for Disease Control and numerous doctors and scientists say that wearing masks and getting vaccinated are the best way to fight off the novel coronavirus.

Even after the governor tested positive for COVID-19, he remains adamant: no mask mandates allowed. If he did, indeed, contract the virus — and he is fully vaccinated so the infection, if it was there, most likely was mild — the exposure most likely came at a Republican Party event at which masks were not worn for the most part.

Several of the state's larger school districts have ignored the governor's anti-mask mandate, requiring teachers, students, administrators and support staff to mask up while in school.