We need a review of classified material policies

On Friday, a columnist on this page asked if the discovery of classified documents at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence absolved President Joe Biden for the many classified documents found in a Washington, D.C. office and the president's Delaware home.

Like most Americans, we know the answer: Absolutely not!

We addressed the issue a couple of weeks ago when the number of secret documents discovered in Biden's file during his time as vice president was minimal. Since then, many more classified files have been found in Biden's home. And several documents were found in files kept at Pence's home.

Of course, these discoveries come in the wake of the FBI search for and discovery of many, many classified documents kept by former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. That turmoil lasted several months as Trump returned a few of the secret files to the National Archives — official keeper of presidential papers — but refused to turn over others before the FBI raid.

Why would any of these leaders have classified material in their possession? But there is a much larger question: How does our country maintain and protect its secrets. Congress must conduct an exhaustive review of the issue — a mandatory bipartisan review. That review obviously has to lead to changes in our classified material handling.

The first question has to be how documents are classified and by whom. Are too many documents marked secret because the information they contain might be embarrassing to the classifying agency or to the incumbent administration? We suspect that all too often is the case.

But certain information must remain classified lest it fall into the wrong hands.

Then, we must ask how those documents are kept. Established standards must be maintained by every agency that has classified material. Those standards must ensure that the information in those classified documents is safe and secure and available only to officials who have the necessary clearance.

Rules must be established on how those classified documents can be requested — not only by the president or vice president, but also by anyone in the government with the proper clearance. How will those documents be transferred to the person requesting them? Will they be secure during any part of the process? Who can receive the requested documents?

Once the documents have been delivered to the person requesting them, how are they kept safe? Are there regulations that require them to be locked up? There should be. And who can view those documents when they have been delivered?

One big question is once those documents have been reviewed, why aren't they returned to the agency that classified them? Why is there a need for the person requesting those classified papers to hold on to them? The information does not change. There should be a set time for review of the documents before they must be returned to the maintaining agency. If those documents have been returned they can't accidentally get mixed in with, in this case, the president's personal papers.

Further, the person declaring the material classified absolutely must do a better job keeping track of the documents. If they aren't returned in a timely fashion, they must be searched for and recovered. It appears that too many documents declared secret are not accounted for, leading to the problems we have seen in recent months.

We must make sure that only documents that truly should be classified are designated as such. When they are, they must be protected and secured in a way that prevents those who shouldn't see them from seeing them. When they are released to a person with the proper clearance, they must be maintained securely and returned to the designating agency quickly.

A record of who has what documents must be maintained so they don't end up in a garage along with other papers and a Corvette.

The National Archives has asked former presidents and vice presidents to go through their papers to see if they have any classified material. So be prepared for the next revelation of mishandled secrets.

One more thing: Congress must ensure that public documents are accessible readily by the public.

Our government must do better.