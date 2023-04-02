Just because a person — any person — is indicted doesn’t mean he or she is guilty. It merely means there is enough evidence to go to trial.

It has been said that a good district attorney could get a grand jury to indict a mayonnaise jar, but most prosecutors are honorable and want to do the right thing.

That said, we believe that New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg has bent over backward to be fair, to be complete in the case against former President Donald Trump. He certainly doesn’t want to be proved wrong, incompetent, or merely a partisan hack.

Obviously the former president and his millions of supporters are unhappy, convinced that Trump is not guilty of the possible charges against him. We don’t know what those exact charges are because, as of this writing, the 34-count indictment hasn’t been unsealed.

We are in uncharted territory here. Never before in our history has a former president been indicted. But then, never before has a former president done so much to call his lawfulness into question.

Trump faces more indictments for promoting the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, for interfering with the 2020 election in Georgia and for hiding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

It is quite possible that none of those investigations will lead to further indictments, but the fact that they are underway is a clue to the former president’s future.

The affair under which Trump has been indicted in New York City is unseemly. He has been accused of using campaign funds indirectly to pay off porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016, which the former president denies.

Normally, such a relationship, if it existed, would be a matter for Trump and his wife Melania. He certainly isn’t the first president or presidential candidate to get involved with a woman other than his wife. Think of the little blue dress and Bill Clinton, or Marilyn Monroe and John Kennedy.

It is the potential use of campaign funds that is problematic. Such payment, if made, clearly would violate campaign laws. The New York grand jury obviously thought so. Now, it is up to the courts to handle the matter.

The indictment comes as no surprise to anyone. Even the former president predicted he would be indicted. The only surprise was the timing of the announcement. We had been led to believe that the grand jury was taking a month-long recess and wouldn’t act until after Easter.

But on Thursday, everyone — even the former president and his legal team — were caught by surprise by the announcement of the indictment. Trump upped his assault on the integrity of the district attorney, the grand jury and the judge in the matter.

Such criticism is unwarranted, at least at this time, until we know more. The former president has benefited financially from the announcement, raising more than $4 million from his loyal followers in the 24 hours after the indictment was announced.

Now, we wait. It is expected that Trump will surrender to authorities on Tuesday and will be booked, fingerprinted and have his “mugshot” taken. Again, this is not an admission of guilt.

But it is part of a continuing legal process.

No doubt, Trump’s foes are rejoicing at all this, but they shouldn’t. It is a sad time for America and furthers the divide in our political lives.

And, no doubt, the former president’s millions of supporters are upset and angry over what they see is political persecution of Trump.

What both sides can do at this point is wait. Sure, contributions can be made to the former president and people can protest peacefully. Any violent protests such as those on Jan. 6, 2021, would work against Trump, further convincing his opponents of his guilt.

The former president, like everyone caught up in our legal system, should be treated fairly, with respect and considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.

So we wait until the legal process in this and, possibly, other cases is done.

We have a good — but not perfect — legal system in this country. We must trust it to ensure justice for Trump and for all of us.