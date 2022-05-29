We honor those who gave their life for our freedom

More than 1.3 million men and women — and, yes, some children, at least in biological age — have died in military service to this country during wartime.

This is the weekend we remember them, we honor them and we pray for their continued rest, free from the pain and horror of war.

We know many of the names of those great Americans who served and died to win and maintain our freedom. Sadly, many are known only to God, but we honor them still.

It is humbling to remember their sacrifice. We go about our daily lives, work at our jobs, raise our families because, when our nation called, they put on the uniform of America and went to war.

Whether it was on the frozen fields of Valley Forge or the in the blazing heat of Cerro Gordo, they fought for their fellow Americans. Whether it was on the bloody ground at Gettysburg or the treacherous beaches at Normandy, they fought for us. Whether it was in the steaming jungles of Vietnam or the mountains of Afghanistan, they died for us.

They came from a great diversity of backgrounds and financial status — all too often from the lowest end of the economic spectrum. Some of them volunteered, but many others were called to serve by the federal government.

Some of them were the children of families long in America. Others were recent immigrants, eager to forge a new life in the nation they eagerly served.

None of them wanted to die, but each of then knew the dangers this nation faced and did all they could to uphold the freedoms we — hopefully — cherish today.

More than 1.4 million Americans are on active duty today, with another 850,000 in the Guard and Reserves. All of them know what is at stake and all of them know that they could die protecting this country. We pray that all of them remain safe and that our country remain strong.

America remains democracy’s grand experiment. We strive daily to be better, but we remain far from perfect. Some of us might despair about our future, our commitment to the ideals set forth by our Founders.

We seemingly are mired in political gridlock, unable to get done the important things we need to get done. But we are confident that we’ll work our way out of our present malaise and once again move forward toward that goal of perfect democracy.

And we are equally confident that as we move forward, America’s military will remain strong and committed to this nation we love so much.

As we honor those who gave their life for the rest of us, we continue to remember the 19 students and two teachers who died so horribly in Uvalde last week, killed by a disturbed individual with a weapon never intended for civilian use.

That’s not the America our brave military men and women died for.

On this weekend, let us remember those who paid the ultimate price for this nation, for all of us. We honor them, we cherish their memory and we remember them and their loved ones in our prayers, today and every day.