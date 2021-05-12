We honor our law officers today and every day

Today, we honor our local law enforcement officers — and, indeed, law enforcement officers everywhere during National Police Week.

It is only right we do so. We can’t imagine how dangerous our life would be without them.

There has been much in the news in recent years of rogue officers involved in horrible shootings, particularly of Black men. Of course, we cannot, should not honor them. But they are a small exception to the rule. Good, decent law officers everywhere rightly condemn those officers who kill or maim others indiscriminately.

The vast majority of police and sheriff’s deputies and state troopers work hard every day to keep us safe. And they do so without much thanks — although that is not why they do the job they do.

Law enforcement can be a dangerous job. What should be a routine traffic stop can turn deadly in a flash. A check on a domestic disturbance is fraught with potential danger. Serving a warrant or an eviction notice can end in tragedy.

Just Monday night, two Concho County deputies were killed in Eden, responding to a dog complaint. A city worker also was shot.