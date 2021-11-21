We have much to be thankful for this year

And speaking of government, we are thankful that so many good people run for office, at every level, from federal to state to local. We are grateful for those choices and that our elections are fair and honest and we hope that we make it as easy as possible for all of us to vote for the candidates of our choice. And when it is time to vote, we can be proud to vote for who we think are the best candidates.

At this time of year — and throughout the entire year — we are thankful for our men and women in the military who stand ready to protect all of us and our way of life.

Locally, we are thankful for a capable and caring medical community. Doctors, nurses and others in the health care business have gone above and beyond what is expected in the past few months, working to ensure the health and safety of the community.

We are grateful for the first responders who, day in and day out, work so hard to keep us safe and well.

We are thankful for our teachers and other school personnel who have worked to keep our children learning under difficult circumstances.

We are thankful for each other, whether we have been here for generations or are new to our community. We think this is a wonderful place to live.