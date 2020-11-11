We exist as a country because of those who donned our military's uniforms

Little more than a week ago, almost 150 million Americans went to the polls — either early or on Election Day — to elect a president, members of the House of Representatives, in some states, senators, a host of state officials and a multitude of local leaders. It took several days to learn who some of the victors are, and the presidency remains in dispute as President Donald Trump files suits in numerous places to contest the results.

Be that as it may, the real winners on Election Day Americans of every political stripe, belief and conviction. Just think, those of us who go to the polls — and we went in record numbers last week — have a chance to say who their leaders will be. If the people of the Bronx and Queens want Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as their representative in Congress that is their right. If the people of Central Texas prefer Republican Pete Session, well, that is our choice.

No one orders Americans to vote a certain way, and while the weeks and months before the election often were contentious, we still got to vote and have that vote matter.

Not many nations in the world can say the same thing. In many places, voting is a mere formality, with only one choice on the ballot.

Why do Americans enjoy such a special privilege?