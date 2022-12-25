We are grateful to be a part of this community

Merry Christmas from The Eagle family to yours. We hope everyone is staying safe and warm on this holiday and is surrounded by the love of family and good friends.

As we close out another year, we can’t say enough how grateful we are to live and work right here in Bryan-College Station. We can think of no place we’d rather be.

Simply put, this is a marvelous community, full of active, dedicated, caring people. We take care of our families and, when necessary, we take care of our friends and neighbors in their time of need.

It doesn’t matter if it is weather damage, fire destruction or medical calamity, we don’t let those affected walk alone. Whether it be donating money to a special fund to providing clothing and other necessities after a disaster to sending food and prayers during a medical crisis, the people of this wonderful community are there to help.

We are a community of faith — or many faiths — whether we are active in our church, synagogue or mosque, or worship God in our hearts and through our unselfish deeds.

Indeed, our faith is the foundation of this great community — our faith in God, in ourselves, in each other.

We are community built on the past, but looking toward the future. Every year a new crop of students enters Texas A&M, eager to make their way in the world, to make a difference.

And what a difference those Aggies make. So many members of the Corps of Cadets go on to serve the rest of us in the military. Their names are writ large upon the annals of America.

Other Aggies are helping send rockets into space or helping in the exciting development in cold fusion, which one day will power almost everything.

Still others make their mark in the classroom as teachers and professors, passing on the lessons of the past to the young people of the future.

Others will make a difference in the arts and the humanities.

Together, they add so much to the life of this community. One only has to look at the annual Big Event when thousands of young Aggies fan out throughout the community to help so many people with jobs around the house. It is the largest such effort in the world and the Aggies have a right to be proud.

We look at the community’s concern for those who are food insecure, who don’t know where their next meal will come from. A prime example is the yearly KBTX Food for Families drive that raises thousands of pounds of food and enormous amounts of money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank, which distributes donated and purchased food through its strong network of pantries and other providers throughout the Brazos Valley.

Not only are individuals generous to the food bank, but so are businesses and foundations. Just three days before Christmas, the Wheeler Foundation donated $300,000 to the food bank, bringing the total amount it has donated since 2019 to $800,000. Thanks to Don Adam, president and chairman of the Wheeler Foundation, for making this incredible donation possible.

This community also cares about those who are homeless or live in substandard housing. Habitat for Humanity has worked for decades now to build solid, adequate housing for those who desperately need it. This year has seen Bryan school district students raise funds for a Habitat house they plan on helping build. Thanks to the Clearfield family foundation for its generous donation to that project.

When the bitter weather blew in on Thursday, The American Legion and Salvation Army opened their facilities as a place to get warm.

Of course, Twin City Mission works year-round to help the less fortunate.

Some organizations fulfill the soul, including the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, the Brazos Valley Chorale, OPAS, the Friends of Chamber Music — which will bring the incredible violinist Midori to the community in a few months — Concerts on Carter Creek, Brazos Valley Troupe, StageCenter and The Theatre Company. Our hearts are filled with their artistry.

There are many, many other organizations and causes that work hard to make this such a wonderful place to live. We may not have named them, but we give them all a huge thanks for all they do.

Again, to every resident of this community and this area, Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah or Happy Kwanzaa.

We cherish you.