Ways to help the people of Ukraine

The news and the images coming from Ukraine are heartbreaking.

Maternity hospitals, apartment houses with no seeming military connection, schools, theaters sheltering hundreds of children — all destroyed by the ruthless Russians trying to take over that former Soviet nation.

Amid the chaos and destruction and murder there are scenes of great courage and heroism: grandmothers making Molotov cocktails to throw at the invading army, families making improvised body armor out of old cars, husbands escorting their families to the borders with surrounding nations and then turning back to fight for their homeland.

And then there is President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy, a former entertainer in office only two years, who seemingly is everywhere, offering support and defiance and leadership in the face of overwhelming odds. At the same time, he is appealing for help from the rest of the world, for military supplies, humanitarian aid, for protection from airstrikes.

Rightfully fearful of getting embroiled in a world war with Russia, governments are moving cautiously to provide military equipment. President Joe Biden has rejected providing air cover for Ukraine and, so far, has shot down efforts to send U.S.-built planes owned by other countries to defend the skies over Ukraine from Russian planes and missiles.

But the U.S. is supplying drones and missiles and other equipment desperately needed by the Ukrainians as they defend their country.

More help is coming from the people of the United States. On Thursday, The Eagle had a front-page story on local residents Diane Martin, Susan Fox and Harrison Fox, who have spent more than a week now helping Ukrainians fleeing to Romania, a nation on the southern border of Ukraine.

They are being joined by Jerry Fox, COO of College Station’s First Financial Bank and husband of Susan Fox and father of Harrison Fox.

We thank them for their humanitarian efforts, and we pray for their safety as we also pray for all the people of Ukraine.

Few of us will be able or willing to travel to Ukraine, but there still is much we all can do.

A number of reputable charities are providing invaluable assistance and all of them need financial support to carry out their missions.

Save the Children was founded 103 years ago in Great Britain and has worked hard to better the lives of children around the world. Today, Save the Children is on the front lines helping the youngest victims of Russia’s cruelty.

If you want to support its efforts, go to savethechildren.org.

Another organization doing fantastic work under the most difficult of situations is the International Red Cross. It’s website says:

“As the security situation allows, the ICRC is responding to urgent humanitarian needs and must be able to continue their life saving work. ICRC water engineers and doctors aim to help more than 3 million people access clean water and improve the living conditions of more than 66,000 whose homes have been damaged by heavy fighting.

“The International Committee of the Red Cross — together with its partners in the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement — remains active in Ukraine, saving and protecting the lives of victims of armed conflict and violence. Our neutral and impartial humanitarian action supports the most vulnerable people: humanitarian needs are enormous, but together we can address them. Your donation will make a huge difference to families in need right now.”

To help the International Red Cross, go to icrc.org.

Other organizations are doing good work in Ukraine and the surrounding nations:

Doctors Without Borders, doctorswithoutborders.org — Its medical teams provide life-giving care around the world. Be advised that it currently doesn’t have a way to direct donations specifically to its efforts in Ukraine, but donations will be put into a fund to support its work everywhere.

Americares, americares.org — Teams from Americares are on the ground in Poland, assisting the millions of refugees from the fighting in Ukraine.

UNICEF, unicefusa.org — UNICEF has been on the ground in Ukraine for seven years — since Russia coopted Crimea — to ensure that children had adequate food and water and schools.

There are many other fine organizations in need of support. Make sure you check them out before making a donation. Most are legitimate and doing wonderful things to help, but some are not. You want the money you generously give to really help those in need in Ukraine.

We must do all we can to help Ukraine in this time of crisis.