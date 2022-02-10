Watson questions

What is the Number one priority in your precinct? How would you address it? 150 words

My number one priority as your Brazos County Commissioner will be to ensure every resident knows their county government is working for them. I will advocate for county business to be open and transparent and prioritize building our most basic needs – such as good roads, providing broadband access to underserved areas, and access to public healthcare resources. Residents deserve to know what is being done for them. Elected officials must listen to the residents and create channels to gain feedback and proactively listen to citizen concerns and needs. Community engagement promotes effective communication in local government creates trust in its citizens.

Are county funds being distributed equitably among the four precincts? If not, how would you address the situation? 150 words