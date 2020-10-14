Voters should approve all seven Bryan charter amendments

Voters in Bryan, in addition to electing city council members, will decide if seven amendments to the city charter should be approved.

In short, the Editorial Board says yes and recommends voters approve all seven.

Here are the seven propositions. The language on the ballot is included in italicized print, followed by a brief explanation of each one:

Proposition 1

Shall Section 6 of the Bryan City Charter entitled “Contracts and Purchases” be amended to allow the City Council to set the amount below which the City Manager may reject bids without first having to appear before the City Council of the City of Bryan?

The charter allows the city manager to accept bids to provide services or physical items to the city of $100,000 or less without approval of the council. This amendment would allow him to reject bids of the same amount.

Proposition 2