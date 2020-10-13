Vote yes on $175 million Bryan school bond issue

Bryan school district’s board, staff and volunteers must be magicians. Not only did they create a $12 million bond issue in 2019 that did not raise school taxes, this year they are calling for a second bond issue totaling $175 million — and again, it will not raise school taxes.

Amazing.

That isn’t easy to do in a growing district such as Bryan, where needs often outstrip the ability to pay for them.

Last year, 86 percent of the voters approved the $12 million bond package that was used to take care of career-tech needs, transportation, safety and security issues and immediate roofing and maintenance needs. School officials were up front with the voters, letting us know the 2019 bond was the first — and smaller — of two bonds needed to address pressing needs in the district.

This year’s $175 million bond will pay for construction of a third intermediate school, a new transportation maintenance facility, badly needed classrooms at Rudder High School and a variety of safety and maintenance needs at all the schools in the Bryan district. None of these are “wish-list items.” Every item in the package is absolutely necessary.

Voters supported last year’s bond overwhelmingly and they should support this year’s larger bond package by similar or larger margins.