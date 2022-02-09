Vitulli questions

What is the Number one priority in your precinct? How would you address it? 150 words
Managing proper growth and the cost of that growth. In Precinct 2 many small neighborhoods are being developed and the expectation from the developer and the homeowner is for the county to take over the maintenance cost of these roads.This will have to be properly managed. Honest communication from the Commissioners is imperative. We will have to watch expenses to lower the tax rate which is my goal. With a growing community comes challenges. Is there adequate fire and police protection? As Mayor of Kurten I proposed having a satellite sheriffs office in the Kurten/Wixon Valley area. With growth we will need additional fire support. As the mayor of a newly formed city my experience will be an advantage for me as County Commissioner as the county grows.
Are county funds being distributed equitably among the four precincts? If not, how would you address the situation? 150 words
Precinct 2 has most of the roads and bridges within the county so I feel most of the road and bridge budget should be concentrated for the Precinct 2 roads. The remainder of the county budget goes to support all the other operations of the county which is primarily centrally funded. We as a county at whole, need to look at the major arterial roads and make them the highest priority. In Precinct 2 it appears that has not been the case and that doesn’t make sense.
Is there adequate cooperation between the Commissioners Court and other government entities? If not, how would you fix that? 150 words
I haven’t heard that there isn’t adequate cooperation, but I feel that the relationship between the cities of Bryan /College Station, Kurten/Wixon Valley can be expanded. I believe if the cities, school districts and the county work together with interlocal governmental agreements our citizens and all the people we serve will have better service and ultimately save taxpayers money. We are somewhat unique in that we have multiple jurisdictions within a relatively small area. We have 4 city governments, 4 police departments, 2 fire departments, plus 4 area ESD districts and two school districts. There is a lot of redundancy in that structure so shared services would help to reduce the overhead costs with this type of structure. You add Texas A&M to this mix and there are many opportunities to share resources. As mayor I have dealt with these issues. It takes cooperation and a defined goal.