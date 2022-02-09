Vitulli questions

I haven’t heard that there isn’t adequate cooperation, but I feel that the relationship between the cities of Bryan /College Station, Kurten/Wixon Valley can be expanded. I believe if the cities, school districts and the county work together with interlocal governmental agreements our citizens and all the people we serve will have better service and ultimately save taxpayers money. We are somewhat unique in that we have multiple jurisdictions within a relatively small area. We have 4 city governments, 4 police departments, 2 fire departments, plus 4 area ESD districts and two school districts. There is a lot of redundancy in that structure so shared services would help to reduce the overhead costs with this type of structure. You add Texas A&M to this mix and there are many opportunities to share resources. As mayor I have dealt with these issues. It takes cooperation and a defined goal.