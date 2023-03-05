Two cities. One community.

That is the way almost all of us look at College Station and Bryan.

Yes, we have two of almost everything: city governments, police and fire departments, school districts, utility services and on and on.

But at the people level, we are one. When we dine out, we go to our restaurant of choice, no matter which city it calls home. When we run to the store, it is to get what we need, not because it is one city or the other. We attend the church in which we feel the most comfortable, irrespective of location. We golf on our favorite course, go to the theater playing the movie we want to see at the time we want to go, all without regard to the city home.

Most of us get this. We don’t give a thought to crossing the invisible line that divides one city from the other. To us, it doesn’t matter: we are all one.

But those who run our cities don’t seem to understand this. Instead, they look for ways to snipe at each other, to disrupt the everyday relationship we all enjoy.

Of course, city councils are elected to handle issues facing their particular city, but they must do so with an understanding there is a major entity to their north or south that has interests of and needs of their own.

Those leaders don’t seem to understand that what benefits one city should benefit us all. We are all in this together.

A few years ago, the two cities were at odds over the issue of a new regional landfill. Although the landfill in use at the time was located in College Station, it was jointly owned and used by both communities. That relationship was endangered when one city decided to move forward on a new landfill without including input from the other.

The Eagle and others urged the two cities to stop bickering, to work together and get the job done. After much back and forth, the two cities agreed to a mutually beneficial working agreement that has served all of us well for several years.

Now, the two cities are on the brink of war over a proposed College Station sewer line through one of Bryan’s most historic neighborhoods, Beverly Estates, known to most of us as the Rosemary Drive neighborhood.

No question College Station has the legal right, under agreements with Bryan, to put the sewer line through the neighborhood, but should it? The line would extend greater sewer capacity to the fast-growing Northgate area. Planned student high-rises and an A&M intergenerational facility all would benefit from the greater sewer service — although A&M is staying out of the matter at this time. Bryan residents wouldn’t benefit directly from the line, but it does benefit from a thriving Northgate.

The proposed sewer line through Beverly Estates would be the least costly option for College Station, it is not the only one. The city could install another of its lift stations, which would bypass the need for the sewer line along Rosemary Drive.

Rosemary Drive is one of the most beautiful — and affluential — areas in Bryan. It has mature groves of trees and natural areas. That said, it should not be exempt from city growth for that reason alone. But it seems a shame to damage or destroy such natural beauty for a sewer line that doesn’t have to be built.

At the same time as the sewer-line controversy, the two cities are seemingly at odds over a mutual aid agreement involving fire and EMT services. For years, the two cities have operated under an agreement that sends the closest firefighters or EMTs to an emergency, no matter in which city that emergency occurs.

Because College Station Fire Station No. 6 lies close to the Bryan city limits — and the closest Bryan station lies north of Villa Maria Road, College Station responds to emergencies in Bryan far more often than Bryan responds to College Station.

When you are in an accident or having a heart attack or your house is on fire, you want a response from the nearest first responders. You don’t care if they have a College Station or Bryan patch on their uniform. We are blessed with having incredible first responders in this community and we bless them daily.

What is at issue is the cost of such responses. The people involved in the need for a response and insurance companies pay a portion of the cost of that response — typically a relatively small portion. Who picks up the rest of the cost?

College Station contends the city in which the response was made should make up the entire difference. That seems fair to us. College Station residents shouldn’t have to pay for a fire or ambulance run made to Bryan and vice versa.

Bryan is willing to pay some of the cost under a formula agreed to years ago when costs were much lower.

Both issues are coming to a boil and both city councils are girding for battle.

We urge cooler heads to prevail, if they can be found. The residents of Bryan and College Station can find a solution without much problem.

Let’s hope the two city councils can — and will — also.

We urge them to do so.