Time to change the way we vote is not when we are voting

The rules may be different in other states. And that is the problem. Many people think that anyone who fears catching COVID-19 should be allowed to vote by mail. Some states have said yes, others, no.

Courts have gotten involved and it is hard to keep up with the changes. Requirements in Texas remain unchanged.

Add to all this a president who says, without any evidence, that voting by mail is rife with fraud.

There are too many things to consider to make changes in the midst of the presidential election, even if there is a coronavirus on the prowl. It just causes too much confusion.

The same was true in 2016, when Donald Trump shocked almost everyone by winning the presidency. Sure, Hillary Rodham Clinton received some 3 million more votes than Trump, but she got them in the wrong places. Trump received 306 electoral votes to only 232 for Clinton.

Clinton’s supporters were outraged, many of them demanding that the Electoral College be abolished, or that the states change the requirements for their electors.

Again, it was the wrong time to try to make changes.