This is a time of renewal and faith

Spring is here, a time of renewal, hope and faith.

Today is the time when some 2.4 billion people around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the promise of eternal life.

It also is the time of Passover for the world’s 15 million Jews who remember the liberation of Israelites held in slavery in Egypt. The start of Passover is observed with a Seder, a ritual feast — the Last Supper celebrated by Jesus and his disciples was a Seder. Passover ends Saturday evening.

We also are in the midst of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar. Some 2 billion Muslims around the world celebrate Ramadan by refraining from food and drink from dawn to dusk, devoting themselves to prayer and the Quran. Ramadan continues through May 1.

This is the time of year for reflection and contemplation. It is a time of restoration of faith and rededication of service to God and the tenets of our beliefs — beliefs that sustain us in times of difficulty and trouble.

The arrival of spring has ushered in these celebrations of faith. The days have turned warm and the fields are a riot of bluebonnets and Indian paintbrushes and other colorful flowers.

After long months of drab winter, the world has come alive again.

Millions of people will meet in places of worship this weekend to celebrate. Families will gather to enjoy all that binds them together in love and fellowship.

We wish all our readers a blessed day today and a wonderful year.

We thank you for being a part of The Eagle family and we wish you all the best.