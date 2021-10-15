The races for CS City Council seats

The College Station City Council has two places up for election on Nov. 2 and both are contested.
This year, The Eagle is not making recommendations in the city council races.
Candidates for the city council are elected at large, so they can live anywhere in the city limits and are voted on by all the voters throughout the city.
Place numbers are merely for accounting purposes.
The two candidates elected in November will be the last to serve three-year terms on the council. College Station is switching to four-year terms, with candidates elected in odd-numbered years to avoid confusion with national and state races.
The Eagle invited each of the candidates to submit his or her answers to three questions. A limit of 150 words per answer was imposed and none of the candidates exceeded that limit.
Answers are presented exactly how they were submitted to The Eagle, with no changes in grammar, punctuation or capitalization.
For Place 4, the candidates are Elizabeth Cunha, who is completing an unexpired term on the council and is an instructional assistant in the College Station school district; and William Wright, a production supervisor.
For Place 6, the candidates are David Levine, a general manager; Dennis Maloney, the incumbent, a retired house painter who is completing his first term on the council this go-round, although he has served in years past; and Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland, owner of a child care center and an entrepreneur.
The candidates are presented in alphabetical order.
College Station city voters also will decide three charter amendments. The Eagle will take a look at those on Sunday.
There are no contested Bryan City Council races.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Early voting begins Monday and runs through Oct. 29. Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Oct. 23 and again Oct. 25 through Oct. 27. On Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, early voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting polling places will be:
Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, in Bryan.
Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road in Bryan.
Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan Ave. in Bryan.
College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility — 1603 Graham Road in College Station.
Memorial Student Center (MSC) — Texas A&M University, Room L526 in College Station.