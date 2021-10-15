The races for CS City Council seats

The College Station City Council has two places up for election on Nov. 2 and both are contested.

This year, The Eagle is not making recommendations in the city council races.

Candidates for the city council are elected at large, so they can live anywhere in the city limits and are voted on by all the voters throughout the city.

Place numbers are merely for accounting purposes.

The two candidates elected in November will be the last to serve three-year terms on the council. College Station is switching to four-year terms, with candidates elected in odd-numbered years to avoid confusion with national and state races.

The Eagle invited each of the candidates to submit his or her answers to three questions. A limit of 150 words per answer was imposed and none of the candidates exceeded that limit.

Answers are presented exactly how they were submitted to The Eagle, with no changes in grammar, punctuation or capitalization.

For Place 4, the candidates are Elizabeth Cunha, who is completing an unexpired term on the council and is an instructional assistant in the College Station school district; and William Wright, a production supervisor.