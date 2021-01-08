The great American union, now and forever

If ever we doubted the deep divide that separates us, all we had to do was watch the horror of the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday. For decades, as we watched similar events in other countries, we contented ourself with the thought “that can’t happen here.”

How wrong we were. Not only could it happen here — it did happen here. Pictures of members of the mob occupying the Senate floor, sitting with feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk, trying to break into the House chamber were stunning.

That the mob was incited by our own president is shocking beyond belief. For many Americans, the urge to get Donald Trump out of office immediately is natural. There can be no question that he violated his oath to uphold the Constitution when he addressed his angry supporters Wednesday morning. His continued pronouncements that he overwhelming won the November presidential election but that it was stolen from him did nothing but feed the anger and angst of his millions of followers, keeping their discontent at a fever pitch.

As stated often, there is no question that former Vice President Joe Biden won the election. No evidence of widespread voter fraud has turned up, despite numerous recounts and dozens of judicial rejections of fraud claims.