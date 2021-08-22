The chaos in Afghanistan was predictable

What many of us didn’t cheer was the way the departure has been carried out. There can be no excuse for the incompetent way the pull-out has been handled.

President Trump had negotiated the withdrawal of all our troops by May of this year. President Biden extended that deadline, saying he wanted troops gone by the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in September.

Either way, the presence of America’s armed forces was going to come to an end — at last.

So why did our government wait so long to close down our embassy and urge Americans in Afghanistan to start coming home? Supposedly, those trustworthy members of the Afghan government asked the Biden administration to hold off, saying an early withdrawal of non-military personnel would send a message of instability.

Uh-huh.

And why weren’t efforts to remove Afghans who translated, guided and otherwise helped our troops in Afghanistan — as well as their families — started much sooner?

It’s not like The Eagle and other newspapers around the country haven’t for months run stories and opinion columns pointing out the plight of our allies in Afghanistan.