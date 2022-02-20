The Battalion should continue to have print edition

The department’s revival is a positive step forward. This working group will now also examine the future of The Battalion and how it is delivered.

Any decision to abandon the print edition of The Battalion is far too premature.

At this point, we must say The Eagle has a vested interest in the print edition. We print The Battalion every week in our print shop on Briarcrest Drive. It isn’t a huge contract for The Eagle, but it is an important one.

Over the years, The Eagle has employed hundreds of journalists who learned the trade working for The Battalion. Today, we have six former Battalion staffers on our team and we are proud of them and the training they received on campus. As they continue to help put out our daily print edition, they are helping lead the way into the digital future.

We are encouraged by the outcry against President Banks’ initial announcement.

The Battalion has been providing news to the campus since 1893 — four years after The Eagle published its first edition. It should continue to do so, in print and online, for years to come.