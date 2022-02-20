The Battalion should continue to have print edition

Beloved broadcaster Walter Cronkite said, “Journalism is what we need to make democracy work.” For the first 200 years or so of our nation, that meant a newspaper, printed on paper, and read by millions of people hungry for what was happening in the world around them.
All that began to change in the closing decades of the 20th century, when computers first changed the newspaper industry and then the way news was disseminated.
Today, millions of people get their news over the internet, whether through reliable news sites such as our own theeagle.com or much less reliable social media such as Facebook and Twitter.
Still, the hunger for news exists as strongly as ever.
While the speed of news may have accelerated and the future of news is clear, print journalism stubbornly refuses to go away.
Millions of Americans continue to rely on printed newspapers for their in-depth news. For them, each day begins with a cup of coffee savored while perusing the printed page of their local and national newspapers.
Like countless journalists around the world, the members of The Eagle Editorial Board learned the business working for printed newspapers. As the business has changed, we have changed along with it, embracing the internet — some more slowly than others — while continuing to print a newspaper each day.
Now, readers of The Eagle can get their paper delivered as a printed edition or as an online digital version. The choice is up to our readers.
Our reporters and our editors, our ad representatives and everyone here at The Eagle have to be versatile, just as they have to be at every newspaper.
To publish both a print and an online edition every day, we must have journalists trained in the experience and reality of both.
That is why we — like so many others — were shocked and dismayed when Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks announced that The Battalion, the venerable student newspaper, would cease print publication immediately but continue with its important online presence.
She is right, of course, that digital is the future of journalism, but print journalism remains a major focus of the industry for the immediate future.
Perhaps unprepared for the intense backlash to that decision, Banks wisely backed off the announcement a bit, moving the end of the paper’s print edition to the end of the spring semester.
She then announced two students from The Battalion and the newspaper staff’s adviser would join an already established committee looking at the future of A&M’s journalism department, which was so cavalierly abandoned almost two decades ago.
The department’s revival is a positive step forward. This working group will now also examine the future of The Battalion and how it is delivered.
Any decision to abandon the print edition of The Battalion is far too premature.
At this point, we must say The Eagle has a vested interest in the print edition. We print The Battalion every week in our print shop on Briarcrest Drive. It isn’t a huge contract for The Eagle, but it is an important one.
Over the years, The Eagle has employed hundreds of journalists who learned the trade working for The Battalion. Today, we have six former Battalion staffers on our team and we are proud of them and the training they received on campus. As they continue to help put out our daily print edition, they are helping lead the way into the digital future.
We are encouraged by the outcry against President Banks’ initial announcement.
The Battalion has been providing news to the campus since 1893 — four years after The Eagle published its first edition. It should continue to do so, in print and online, for years to come.
The Battalion is supported by its advertising, so it costs the university little to nothing to publish. Yet it is a valuable training ground for journalists with eyes to the future, but with feet firmly planted in the duality of today.