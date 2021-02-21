Thanks to those who helped us weather the winter storms

Never have we been so happy to see the sun. After nearly a week of snow, ice and bitter cold, we were ready to move past the winter storms of last week.

By now, most of the ice is melted and the snow is gone. Power is being restored to the last few homes without it. Life is picking up.

Last week, we added some brave folks to our list of heroes. First, the utility crews that literally worked around the clock to keep power flowing and to restore electricity to homes that had lost it. It was cold, hard, dangerous work, and we cannot begin to thank all of them for working so magnificently.

Of course, they could not solve the rolling blackouts that left so many Texans without power, some for several days. We all bear some responsibility for that. After a bitter winter storm in 2011, a government study examined the causes of the blackouts during that winter weather and made recommendations that our state’s energy sources — most of them privately owned — winterize their systems to prevent future blackout situations. The cost of that winterization was expensive in 2011, and certainly is much more expensive a decade later.